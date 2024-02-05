Watch Now
Woman's body found on shoreline in Ocean View

Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 10:04:34-05

NORFOLK, Va. – An investigation is underway after police found a dead woman on the shoreline in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, police say they responded to a report of a body found on the shoreline in the 1800 block of E. Ocean View Ave.

There, officers found an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

As of this writing, police say they’re investigating the case as an “undetermined death.”

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, according to police. Police say once they identify the woman, they will notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

