City of Norfolk opens parking garage to public amid expected rain, flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — Are you worried about parking your car outside of your Norfolk home amid the expected downpour? Good news: city officials say they're opening the York Street Garage for residents looking to get their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

The garage, located on 215 W. York Street, will stay open until Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. It has nearly 600 available spaces and electric charging stations for Norfolk residents.

According to News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson, rain will start building in Thursday afternoon and become more widespread into the evening. Rain will continue Friday morning.

WTKR News 3

Myles says to watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide Friday morning.