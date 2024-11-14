City of Norfolk opens parking garage to public amid expected rain, flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — Are you worried about parking your car outside of your Norfolk home amid the expected downpour? Good news: city officials say they're opening the York Street Garage for residents looking to get their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.
The garage, located on 215 W. York Street, will stay open until Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. It has nearly 600 available spaces and electric charging stations for Norfolk residents.
According to News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson, rain will start building in Thursday afternoon and become more widespread into the evening. Rain will continue Friday morning.
Myles says to watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide Friday morning.