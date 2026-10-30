WTKR News 3 recognized among Hampton Roads' most community-minded companies

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR News 3 and WGNT are being recognized for their commitment to the Hampton Roads community.

The stations were named among The Civic 50 Hampton Roads honorees for 2026, an annual recognition of the region's most community-minded companies.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads, in partnership with Points of Light, announced this year's honorees Friday, Oct. 30, following a recognition ceremony held Thursday in Norfolk.

The awards recognize small, medium and large businesses across Hampton Roads that demonstrate a commitment to giving back through volunteerism, charitable contributions and community engagement.

WTKR News 3 and WGNT were among 30 organizations selected for the honor, joining businesses from across the region that have made community service a priority.

According to VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads, honorees are selected through an independently administered and scored survey evaluating four areas: investment of resources, integration of community engagement across business functions, institutionalization through company policies and systems, and measurement of community impact.

The recognition highlights the role local businesses, including WTKR News 3 and WGNT, play in supporting the communities they serve.

Together, the 2026 honorees contributed more than 33,900 volunteer hours, with more than 4,400 employees participating in service efforts throughout Hampton Roads.

The organizations also collectively invested $23.5 million in charitable causes through grants, donations, services and other contributions.

Those efforts supported several key areas, including children and youth development, education, community revitalization, health and well-being, and military and veteran support.

In addition to recognizing WTKR News 3 and WGNT, VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads announced the top-performing companies in three categories based on employee count.

ALTOR Processing Systems received the top honor among small businesses, ABNB Federal Credit Union led the medium-sized business category, and Atlantic Union Bank earned the top recognition among large companies.

Other honorees included Cox Communications, Newport News Shipbuilding, Virginia Natural Gas, TowneBank, Chartway Credit Union, Elizabeth River Crossings and Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Civic 50 Hampton Roads program began recognizing local companies in 2023 and is modeled after Points of Light's national initiative, which highlights businesses that incorporate community service and social responsibility into their operations.

The program's survey is administered by True Impact, an organization specializing in measuring the social and business value of community engagement.

For more information about The Civic 50 Hampton Roads and VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads, visit volunteerhr.org.

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