'You learn to do things differently;' Blind woman wants to increase braille availability

NORFOLK, Va. - There are 1.3 million blind people in the United States, according to the National Federation of the Blind. However, less than 10 percent know braille — something Deborah Prost is personally working to change.

Born blind, Prost was a braille teacher in Hampton Roads for more than two decades.

“When you’re listening to things, you can’t pick up how words are spelled which is really important and you can’t see the format of a document,” said Prost.

Prost uses braille every day at home. She has made modifications to her appliances so the buttons are in braille. She also has a braille computer.

“Braille will not be obsolete," she said. "With the technology today it should be more available."

She tells News 3 reporter Ellen Ice she wishes braille was more prevalent in public places.

“I would love to have braille menus,” said Prost. “The elevators of course have braille on them and restrooms, because that’s under the ADA [American's with Disabilities Act] they have to.”

January is Braille Literacy Month, and Prost wants to remind people of this:

“Blind people are just people, and we like to do the same thing sighted people do," said Prost. “You learn to do things differently and you get the job done."

If you’re interested in learning more about the blind community in Hampton roads, the National Federation of the Blind Tidewater chapter is looking for more members. Click here to get connected.