1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to Edenton shooting that left person injured

EDENTON, N.C. — Police have arrested one man and are searching for two others in connection to a shooting that left one man injured on Friday.

On Feb. 16 at 4:17 p.m., Edenton police received several real-time alerts of gunfire from their Acoustic Threat Detection (ATD) technology.

The alerts led officers to 711 North Broad Street, where they discovered a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, N.C., but did not say what the person's condition was.

After further investigation, police say they developed enough probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Ky'Heem Ka'vun Stanley.

Stanley is charged with with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill - inflicting serious injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in town limits and injury to real property.

Police say they have several other individuals that they know are involved, including Eddie Andrews and Kra'Qon Whidbee.

Edenton police are currently searching for Andrews and Whidbee, and ask that if anyone knows the whereabouts of the two men that they call (252) 482-9890.

