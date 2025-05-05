Arrest made following shooting at Edenton Food Lion that left 2 hurt

EDENTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left two people hurt at an Edenton Food Lion Saturday night, the town's police department says.

Watch previous coverage: 2 hurt in shooting at Food Lion grocery store in Edenton

2 hurt in shooting at Food Lion grocery store in Edenton

Raymark Bembury is the following charges, police shared: felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, felony assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony discharge of a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear (two counts), misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits, misdemeanor carry concealed gun, and misdemeanor going armed to terror of the public.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers went to the Food Lion on Virginia Road following reports on gunfire. They said two people who were hurt in the shooting were taken to the hospital, although they did not share who they were or the extent or their injuries.

While investigating, police say their findings indicated that the shooting may have been gang-related and involved three people who knew each other.

Police say they identified the people involved that suspects had been detained. On Monday, they shared that they arrested Bembury.

As they continue to investigate, more charges are possible, police added.

The police department stressed that the incident was not an active shooter situation or a "random threat to the community," but rather an isolated encounter between people who knew each other.