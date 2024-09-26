Watch Now
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools closed Friday to Hurricane Helene

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank public schools announced they will be canceling classes tomorrow due to the possibility of severe weather from Hurricane Helene.

Helene, which is now a category four storm, is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday night. Virginia and North Carolina will receive significant rain on Friday.

