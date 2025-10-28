Elizabeth City police find human remains in wooded area

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area Monday night.

Officers responded to a suspicious condition call around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Hughes Boulevard. The caller led police to the remains in a nearby wooded area.

Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner processed the scene.

Authorities say it's too early to determine how long the remains have been there or whether they belong to a male or female. The remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office in Greenville for examination and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department, or the crime line at 252-335-5555.

