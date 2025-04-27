Elizabeth City State University on lockdown after "incident"

ELIZABETH CITY, NC— Campus officials with Elizabeth City State University said the campus was on lockdown Sunday morning following an incident. Students have been asked to shelter in place.

In a Facebook post, officials said the incident happened on-campus at 12:30 a.m. They wrote a statement saying:

“The safety and well-being of our campus community remain our top priority. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

This is a breaking news story. Stay with NEWS 3 for updates.