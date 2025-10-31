Human remains found in Winton Township, NC; Hertford Co. sheriff investigating

WINTON TOWNSHIP, NC — The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies discovered human remains in a wooded area behind a residence in the Winton Township area.

According to Sheriff Dexter Hayes, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 30 reporting the discovery of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the remains were those of an adult male. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and no identification was found at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of death is undetermined. The remains have been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Hayes said investigators have a preliminary idea of who the person may be but are awaiting confirmation before releasing a name.

“While we have a preliminary idea of who the individual may be, we are awaiting confirmation from the Medical Examiner before making any formal identification,” Hayes said. “Our investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Additional details will be released as the investigation progresses and after next of kin have been notified.