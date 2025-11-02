Juvenile injured after shooting on Ward Street in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Saturday night.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of Ward Street. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and other first responders provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was first taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, then transferred to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk. Police said the juvenile’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have not released the juvenile’s age or details about what led up to the incident.