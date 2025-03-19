Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNortheastern North Carolina

Actions

Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in front of Perquimans High School

Broken skateboard - stock image
Posted

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding a skateboard in front of Perquimans High School Tuesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Maci Marciano was riding her skateboard along South Edenton Road around 8 p.m. in front of the school when she was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, whose driver fled before authorities arrived, troopers said.

Marciano died at the scene.

Troopers later caught up with the driver of the Escalade, 61-year-old Michael Revels, of Hertford, N.C.

Revels has been charged with felony hit and run, operating a vehicle without insurance, and fictitious registration.

More stories from Northeast North Carolina

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device