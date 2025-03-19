Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in front of Perquimans High School

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding a skateboard in front of Perquimans High School Tuesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Maci Marciano was riding her skateboard along South Edenton Road around 8 p.m. in front of the school when she was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, whose driver fled before authorities arrived, troopers said.

Marciano died at the scene.

Troopers later caught up with the driver of the Escalade, 61-year-old Michael Revels, of Hertford, N.C.

Revels has been charged with felony hit and run, operating a vehicle without insurance, and fictitious registration.