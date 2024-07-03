2 Leatherback sea turtles nests found a week apart on Cape Hatteras

MANTEO, N.C. — Two Leatherback sea turtle nests were found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore, marking the first time in decades two nests were found on the seashore in one season, according to Seashore officials.

The nests were found exactly a week apart, Seashore officials say: one on June 19 in Avon and the other on June 26 on Ocracoke Island.

Watch: NC Aquarium nurses sea turtles back to life on Roanoke Island

Sea turtles being nursed back to health at NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

According to the National Seashore, female Leatherback sea turtles nest about every 10 days, so it's very likely both nests are from the same sea turtle.

Leatherback sea turtles are endangered animals, classified as such on both state and federal levels.

Watch: New ferry connecting Inner & Outer Banks launches this summer

New ferry connecting Inner & Outer Banks launches this summer

If you see a sea turtle on Cape Hatteras—regardless of whether the turtle is alive or not—you're encouraged to call Seashore officials. They say this will help them assist animals in need of care as soon as possible.

You can contact seashore officials at 252-216-6892.

For more information on how you can help protect sea turtles, click here