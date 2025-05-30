87-year-old Richmond woman goes skydiving for the first time in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — MANTEO, N.C. — At 87 years young, Nancy Pinchbeck made her dream of skydiving a reality in the Outer Banks.

Seven years prior, Pinchbeck, a Richmond resident, had intended to jump but postponed her plans for her daughters, who were focused on their Ironman training.

"I always looked at the birds and thought how nice it would be to do that. And it was," Pinchbeck said, recalling her unforgettable experience. .

When the moment finally arrived, she was ready.

"I didn't land gracefully. But other than that, I didn't really care. It was good. It was just seeing the world from up there and being part of it," Pinchbeck said.

Her journey began the moment she walked into Skydive OBX, cane in hand, eager for adventure.

“She was great. I mean, she walked in here with a cane, you know, and said, 'Hey, is it okay if I skydive?’” said Sven Jseppi, owner of Skydive OBX.

Nancy is among the oldest jumpers the facility has ever hosted. Her enthusiasm reminded Jseppi of his first jump.

“When you get somebody like Nancy to come out, you know, in her senior years, she's like, 'I’m gung ho. Want to do this.' It makes it even more fantastic,” he added.

For those contemplating a skydiving experience, Nancy has a simple message:

"Don't miss it. It was wonderful."

In eleven years, when her great-grandson turns 18, Pinchbeck plans to return for another jump.

In Manteo, Will Thomas, WTKR News 3.