Annual OBX Polar Plunge for Dare County Special Olympics returns on Saturday

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — More than 300 people are set to plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday in support of Dare County Special Olympics.

"Last year we had over 300 and this year we have over 300 people getting ready to take the plunge tomorrow morning," said Sandy Pace, the local coordinator for Dare County Special Olympics.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach community takes the plunge for Special Olympics

Virginia Beach Community Takes the Plunge for Special Olympics

This is the organizations largest fundraiser, with $55,000 raised last year and that same amount as the goal for this year.

"It probably takes about 55 to $65,000 a year to run our local program. So this polar plunge is really the biggest fundraising event we do all year that really ensures that we're able to offer all of those programs and activities to our athletes."

Dare County Special Olympics currently has more than 130 athletes across nine different sports. For Pace, just being able to see the athletes in their element is heartwarming.

Watch related coverage: Local school bus drivers have team spirit for polar plunge

Local school bus drivers have team spirit for polar plunge

"It'll make me cry. Watch them come to practice, see their friends and how excited they are and how much love and joy they get out of participating and being with their fellow athletes and being with their coaches and volunteers. It's amazing to watch them from the beginning to the end of a season, how much they grow and learn and how much they are competitive, though, but they're so good to each other."

Spots are still open for Saturday's event at Jennette's Pier. The fee is $50 and the registration and check-in process will begin at 10 in the morning. For more information, head to Dare County Special Olympics' website here.