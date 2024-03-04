Man, dog found dead after possible boating accident in Outer Banks

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The Coast Guard says they have recovered a body off of the Outer Banks.

A Facebook post on a fan page reports that the person was Captain Charlie Griffin from the t.v. show "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks."

The Coast Guard has not identified the body, but say they were called late last night concerning two overdue boaters that were traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs.

The Coast Guard found a deceased person and dog, but did not clarify where or who they may be.

The vessel was found about 70 yards offshore floating but damaged.

At this point, the Coast Guard is still searching for that second missing person.

The Voice has contacted the US Coast Guard for further information. We will update this story as soon as possible.