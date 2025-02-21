Brand new Manteo Youth Center opens its doors

MANTEO, N.C. — The Manteo Youth Center on Roanoke Island opened its doors this month, a brand new and bigger space ready to continue serving the kids in the Outer Banks community.

“I told my son that when he said they needed a babysitter, when my daughter in law went and got a job, he said I need a babysitter and I said try the youth center," said Patricia Gawlinski, who's granddaughter is a part of the youth center program.

Patricia Gawlinski, or as many know her "Miss Pat," has been a familiar face at the Dare County Youth Center for years.

“I had been making pizzas for them when they were in the other building," said Gawlinski.

Miss Pat has been able to see how much her granddaughter enjoys it there.

“Once she started, she looks forward to it every day, which I'm very excited about," said Gawlinski.

Though the program has been a part of the community for more than 15 years, the Manteo Youth Center on Roanoke Island opened its doors at the brand new space this month. Currently serving 86 kids in the Outer Banks community.

Carolyn Norman-Holadia, the youth center coordinator, has been involved for years. Working side by side with the late Tim White, the longtime director of Dare County Parks and Recreation, who she says was a big influence on this project and the reason it's here today.

“Not many places have a center quite like we have, and it's not supported in many places like it is here. So for the youth, this is a big step," said Norman-Holadia.

A big step forward as the mission of educational and every day success remain the same.

“Carolyn and Iesha are an amazing resource for these kids. So, a lot of these kids end up developing great relationships and rapport with these two. We know statistically that young people that have just one adult that takes interest in them tend to be more successful in life," said Kelly Fleming, with Dare County's Department of Health and Human Services.

Success that leaders of the youth center never get tired of seeing.

“They start at kindergarten, and they go all the way to 12th grade, and then to see some of them grow up and what they're interested in, and to come back here and be like, you know, this was such a big influence in my life. It's really an honor," said Norman-Holadia.

“Dare County and Carolyn and all of them, they're excellent as far as trying to do more with the kids, keep them off the streets, I think that's a good thing for the kids," said Gawlinski.

For more information on the Manteo Youth Center on Roanoke Island, you can head to the organizations website here.