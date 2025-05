OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asking for help related to the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

Leaders say someone forcibly made their way into the lighthouse Monday evening or Tuesday morning. That's all the information that has been provided to News 3 at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch.

The investigation will not impact the everyday climbing operations at the lighthouse.