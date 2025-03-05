Concerns over federal job cuts extends to OBX National Park Service employees

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The busy summer tourism season isn't the only time the Outer Banks sees first time visitors.

“We’re from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Down here vacationing," said Bruce Kottom.

This is Bruce Kottom’s first time in the Outer Banks. I met him while he was visiting the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

“Just heard that it was a really neat area and that it was a place that we should see when we had an opportunity," said Kottom.

Kottom, like many, has heard and seen the news about the job cuts that are impacting federal government employees, including those working for the National Park Service. It's not just the cuts that concern him, but the potential experiences it might be taking away.

“Being able to ask questions and her explaining it was so much more meaningful than if we just came here with nobody here," Kottom said about the NPS employee who provided information while he was at the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

In the Outer Banks National Parks Group, which includes the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, we know so far that the cuts have impacted six employees. The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks is currently working to have the decision to terminate all probationary employees reversed, although it's not clear if the OBX employees fell into that category.

“We would like to see the Park Service reinstate all the probationary employees that it fired unlawfully. The court has made a preliminary ruling that the firings are unlawful," said Mike Murray, a member of the organization.

Mike Murray worked for the National Park Service for 34 years, with his most recent position being superintendent of the Outer Banks Group from 2005 to 2012. He’s seen first-hand the impact that job cuts can have in National Parks.

“Something like 20% of the campgrounds were closed for the season, not open at all to the public. Other facilities, like visitor centers, interpreted programs, they have reduced operating hours and less staff," said Murray.

Murray said the number of directives being pushed and the potential for further job cuts can be significant in a place like the Outer Banks.

“All those things in combination worry me. It's easy to believe that these factors in combination could result in a 20% or 30% reduction in staffing at a place like the Outer Banks, and that would be serious," said Murray.

For visitors like Bruce Kottom, the experiences that NPS historic sites can offer are irreplaceable.

“We spend money on stuff that we shouldn't and we take away money from things that are really valuable for society, for everybody to learn about this great country," said Kottom.