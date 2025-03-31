Corrosion could delay restoration of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Crews found "significant corrosion and cracking" while doing masonry work on the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse last week, potentially leading to a major delay in the overall restoration project.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Restoration Project was initiated by the National Park Service to repair "masonry, metal components, windows, marble flooring, and the lantern." Lighthouses often become susceptible to deterioration due to their exposure to salt air, high winds, and intense sunlight.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was first constructed in 1868-70. For over 150 years, it has stood as the tallest lighthouse in the United States. In 1998, the Outer Banks lighthouse was designated a National Historic Landmark.

Just a year later, and the lighthouse itself had to be moved inland 2,900 feet. Coastal erosion is one of the recurring issues that threaten lighthouses.

The National Park Service acquired $19.2 million in Sept. 2023 to fund the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Restoration Project. Work on the lighthouse began in the fall of 2023, with an expected completion time of 18 months.

However, the completion date is "likely" to be delayed. This is due to major structural problems being uncovered by workers. Beneath a layer of bricks, support brackets and additional structural components were found to be significantly corroded.

This information was disclosed in the National Park Service's monthly status update on the restoration project. The release says officials are working on steps forward.

"Structural engineers and historic architects are developing alternative designs and cost estimates to repair the degraded brackets, tension ring, and other associated components," the status update read. "It's too soon to forecast a new completion date."

Workers removed all paint from the Outer Banks lighthouse both inside and out. Scaffolding has surrounded the monument since Feb. 2024