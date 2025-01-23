Crews make major progress on roads after OBX snowstorm, ferry route reopens to Ocracoke

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — It’s not every day or every year that a snowstorm blankets the Outer Banks. As the mainland braced for the impact, there was even more concern for residents of Ocracoke.

“It's impacted all of us," said Janille Turner.

Turner has lived in the Outer Banks for more than thirty years. Not only is the snowstorm impacting her as a resident, but also as the owner of Ocracoke Oyster Company.

“Contrary to popular belief, January is a fairly steady month for Ocracoke. This has really halted everything," said Turner.

As many know, the only way to get to Ocracoke is by ferry or airplane. When the snowstorm hit, ferry routes were suspended to the island.

“We have people stuck here that can't leave because the ferries can't run, because they're iced over, or the roads are too bad for them to drive on," said Turner.

The uniqueness of the island and this storm extends to crews being able to get there and treat the roads while ensuring the ferry is safe to operate.

“The roads leading to the terminals in a snowstorm would be the biggest concern. And then the decks of the ferries themselves. We’ve got to make sure the decks are ice-free and clear," said Jed Dixon, the director of the North Carolina Ferry Division.

The good news is that ferry routes from Hatteras and Swan Quarter to Ocracoke are back up and running as of Thursday afternoon.

"We were able to re-establish two of our routes today, which was really big. Especially the routes that are supporting Ocracoke, because that's the only way they can receive goods, and so getting that route up and running was really important for us," said Dixon.

This is news that everyone on Ocracoke will be happy to hear, but it's a community that, regardless of whether it’s a hurricane or snowstorm, remains resilient.

“The community here really pulls together, whether it's for a group of people or one person," said Turner.

On the mainland, the bypass, beach road, and bridges are significantly clear at this point, according to NCDOT crews. Some trouble spots remain along NC 12 on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, but the highway never had to close due to the storm.

NCDOT crews are anticipating the transition from primary to secondary roads on Friday.

“The primaries are bare pavement, and we're getting close to the point where we can start working on the secondary roads, which I know people are waiting for," said Tim Hass, communications officer for NCDOT Division One.

These secondary roads remain wet from melting on Thursday, and with a refreeze expected overnight into Friday, motorists are encouraged to stay home or use extreme caution when traveling.