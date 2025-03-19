Crowds come out in Duck for public hearing on Mid-Currituck Bridge Project

DUCK, N.C. — Locals and tourists alike know getting onto NC-12 to travel to and from Southern Shores to Duck or Corolla can be a headache not just in the busy summer season, but the off-season as well.

“Even in the off season, more than 50% of the traffic flow through the Town of Duck is for traffic northbound and southbound," one speaker said.

The crowds got out Tuesday night to share their thoughts on the long discussed Mid-Currituck Bridge Project, which would connect the Currituck mainland to Corolla. Residents for and against it spoke out at public hearing hosted by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Coastal Management.

Watch previous coverage: Mid-Currituck Bridge Project misses out on $425 million grant

Mid-Currituck Bridge Update

The project is in the process of obtaining environmental permits from the NCDEQ's Division of Water Resources and Division of Coastal Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The Division of Coastal Management has an opportunity to protect coastal resources from a project that, in addition to being expensive and unwise, will degrade water quality, destroy coastal resources like wetlands and estuaries, and endanger wildlife," said a member of the Southern Environmental Law Center who represents residents opposed to the project.

For the residents of Duck and Southern Shores who support it, they are not only focused on better traffic slow, but safety during a potential hurricane.

Watch previous coverage: Public comment sought for permit needed for Mid-Currituck Bridge

Public comment sought for permit needed for Mid Currituck Bridge

"I want to assure you that everybody who lives in Southern Shores cares about the environment, that's one reason we live on the Outer Banks. But we also care about our environment and our health and our safety," said Paula Sherlock, a member of the Southern Shores Town Council.

“We think that the bridge allows us a safety access for high volume and also low volume evacuation overland from this part of the of the area," one speaker said.

Another concern from those against it, is the price tag. Which sits at nearly a billion dollars right now.

“How is the division supposed to fund a billion-dollar project for one project in the division which serves, what, 13 counties, 14 counties, something like that. It's just too much money for right now," said Jen Symonds, a co-founder of the group "No Mid-Currituck Bridge."

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority says right now, they are focused on obtaining the environmental permits they need to move everything forward and are still searching for a way to pay for the project. This comes after missing out on $425 million grant late last year.

The public comment period for the permit for the Division of Coastal Management will run through April 17. Anyone interested in providing feedback can send their comments to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov.

For an overview of the Mid-Currituck Bridge Project, you can head to the N.C. Turnpike Authority's page here.