Crowds out and about in the Outer Banks on Christmas Eve

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — It's not quite the summer crowds that the Outer Banks is used to seeing, but many were still out and about getting some Christmas Eve shopping in before the holiday.

“The Christmas Shop has been a staple for families through generations. You’ll see a grandma bring in her daughter and her granddaughter since they were little," said Shelia Hinkle, store manager of The Christmas Shop.

The Christmas Shop has been a part of the Outer Banks for more than five decades. Like many businesses, it has a busy summer season, but that also picks back up during the holidays.

“Our busy season are when the tourists are here, it’s our busiest time of the year. Then from Thanksgiving to Christmas, we have another boost," said Hinkle.

Up in Kill Devil Hills, another Outer Banks staple keeps its doors open all year. And though they saw the crowds for Christmas Eve, that’s just a normal day at Henry’s.

“We don’t have the down time. When the other restaurants close, we get that overflow and it’s great," said Maureen Foster, who has worked at Henry's for 34-years.

And with some down time, each takes the time to think about what the Christmas season means to them.

“What does it mean to me? Being blessed with family," said Foster.

“Christmas? That makes me want to cry, it comes from the heart," said Hinkle.

For an area that sees most of its crowds in the summer, all the businesses appreciate the holiday cheer being spread.