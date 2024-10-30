Currituck County sees strong early voting turnout

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Wave after wave of people entered the Currituck County Judicial Center Wednesday afternoon to participate in the early voting period in North Carolina. The county has a record of more than 25,000 registered voters at this time and more than 7,000 have cast their ballots in just the past two weeks.

“Currituck County has traditionally been an election day county. People turn out for Election Day, so we are thrilled to see these numbers during early voting," said Kim Twine, board of elections director for Currituck County.

For many of us, we make our way to the polls, cast our vote and collect our sticker. But it’s much more than that for the people helping make it all run smoothly.

Joanne DiBello has been a poll worker for more than 20 years.

“By profession, I'm a nurse, and I believe in helping and being an advocate," said DiBello.

Deb Butler is a poll worker for the second time.

“I strongly believe that if you can't have the poll workers, you can't have the election. So I'm here because it's an extremely important thing to do," said Butler.

The record number of voters is hard to miss for these poll workers.

“I'll be honest with you, it's flabbergasting," said DiBello.

“It's very, very heartening to see people coming out to vote and to come out and vote in this number," said Butler.

Not only are the poll workers volunteering their time, there’s a community feeling that’s attached to it.

“As a retired school teacher, I'm getting to see a lot of the people that I've known from around the community for years and years," said Butler.

“I've enjoyed doing this because I've met some wonderful people that we've struck up friendships over the years," said DiBello.

Early voting in Currituck County will continue through Saturday Nov. 2 at the Currituck County Judicial Center.

It's important to remember that if you have not registered to vote in North Carolina, you can still vote in the early voting period but not on Nov. 5.