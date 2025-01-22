Dare County EMS ready for emergencies even in the snow

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Residents in Dare County were surprised to see snow again after years since the area's last significant snowfall.

Despite the uncommon weather, organizations like Dare County EMS took precautions to ensure they can respond effectively to emergencies.

“Absolutely, it is unusual for us to get snow,” said Chief Jennie Collins of Dare County EMS.

While major snowfall may be rare, Collins stated that her crew has been preparing for it all week, ensuring they have adequate space in their garage for emergency vehicles that may be needed both during and after the snow.

“Staff came in last night. If they lived a distance away, we're making sure that they will be here for this morning's shift change,” Collins said.

On Wednesday, EMS staff assisted the county hospital in moving patients who required a higher level of care.

The county hospital does not have specialty units like an ICU or a stroke unit, which means those patients need to be transferred to other facilities, such as hospitals in the Tidewater area.

“We worked pretty hard with the hospital yesterday to try and clear out as many high-acuity patients as they had that they knew were going to need to be moved to other area hospitals,” Collins added.

As of Wednesday, Dare County EMS reported a low call volume, which they believe is due to many residents choosing to stay indoors.

Collins urges residents to remain at home if they do not have to go outside.