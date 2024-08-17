Home alone: Another house collapses, drifts out to sea due to Hurricane Ernesto

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Another house has collapsed and drifted out to sea in Rodanthe, according to the Chicamacomino Banks Fire & Rescue.

The house, located at 23214 Corbina Drive, is the seventh Seashore house in the last few years, says Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Rodanthe house collapses into ocean

CHNS and the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge urges all visitors to avoid the beaches and stay out of the water.

"Additionally, all public entry from the northern boundary of Rodanthe up to the northern end of the Jug Handle Bridge is closed. Many other homes appear to have sustained damages in the Rodanthe area. Dangerous debris may be present on the beach and in the water for more than a dozen miles," added CHNS in a press release.

The Seashore has been in communication with the owner of the home and no injuries have been reported.

Signinifcant debries removal will not happen until sometime next week, says the National Seashore.

