House falls into ocean overnight in Rodanthe, marking the 6th collapse this year

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A house collapsed overnight in Rodanthe — marking the sixth one to fall victim to the ocean this year alone.

Joseph Villarosa

The home, located on Surf Side Drive, collapsed some time late Thursday night or early Friday, according to National Park Service. No one was inside the house when it fell into the ocean, NPS added.

WATCH: Ocean overwash closes NC12 in OBX on Pea Island and Ocracoke Island

Ocean overwash closes NC12 in OBX on Pea Island and Ocracoke Island

Severe weather in the area and the closure of NC12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is hindering cleanup efforts Friday morning, NPS shared.

Due to the debris from the collapse, the beach in front of Rodanthe is temporarily closed, NPS says. Officials are urging people to avoid the beach and ocean for potentially many miles to the south of Rodanthe.

Watch related coverage: Rodanthe homeowners taking steps to move their homes further away from the ocean

Rodanthe homeowners taking steps to move their homes further away from the ocean

Officials are also keeping an eye on threatened structures at G A Kohler Court and Sea Oats Drive Friday.

Watch related coverage: 3rd home in a week collapses into the ocean in Rodanthe

10th home collapses into the ocean in Rodanthe since 2020, 3rd in the past week

The overnight collapse marks the 11th house in the area that's fallen into the ocean since 2020. More than half of the homes fell into the ocean this year.

The issue has sparked concern in the community, with many taking steps to move their homes further away from the ocean so they don't meet the same fate as the fallen structures.

News 3 has a crew following this story today. This article will be updated accordingly with updates on the cleanup effort.