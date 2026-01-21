Information needed in search for missing man who's truck was found on Hatteras Island

BUXTON, N.C. — The National Park Service continues to call on the public for help in the search for 39-year-old Chris Palmer. Palmer's truck was discovered on Hatteras Island on Jan. 12, and Arkansas authorities declared Palmer missing on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 20, the National Park Service put out a release asking for the public's help in finding Palmer, who is believed to be traveling with his dog, a German shepherd. Park Service rangers found Palmer's red 2017 Ford F-250 truck stuck on the beach on Hatteras Island nine days ago on Jan. 12.

News 3 traveled to the area on Wednesday and found a Buxton local who says he reported the empty truck to authorities. It was found on the beach between off-road vehicle ramps 43 and 44 near Cape Point.

The person said it's not strange for an empty vehicle to be stuck in the sand on the beach, but it was strange when he noticed it still there the next day. He shared with News 3 that it was unlocked and the keys were in the gas tank flap. Palmer never came back for the truck, and he was declared missing by Arkansas authorities on Jan. 16.

The NPS is now asking anyone who was in the Cape Point area in the evening of Jan. 11, or knows any information in general, to help in their efforts to locate Palmer. The NPS told News 3 that he was last in contact with his family on Jan. 9.

Palmer is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information can contact NPS through four ways:

