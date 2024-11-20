Injured manatee back home in Florida weeks after it was spotted in OBX waters

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A manatee is back home at SeaWorld Orlando nearly three weeks after it was first spotted in the Outer Banks, thanks to a group of volunteers.

The manatee was first seen in Kitty Hawk Bay waters on October 29, according to the North Carolina Aquariums. On Monday, a team scooped up the manatee from a creek off the Tar River near Greenville.

When the team rescued the manatee, they noticed it was injured and possibly sick, the Aquariums shared.

Watch related coverage: Venomous Blue Sea Dragons spotted in the Outer Banks

Venomous Blue Sea Dragons spotted in the Outer Banks

The manatee has since been safely transported back to Florida.

The Aquariums says the team is allowed to capture and transport manatees, as the rescue was done under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife service permit.