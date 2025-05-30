Jan Dawson's 'Tangled Lines' celebrates island life and romance in Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. — Jan Dawson, a Buxton-based author, has unveiled her latest book, "Tangled Lines." For the past decade, Dawson has lived on Hatteras Island, drawing inspiration for her writing from the coastal charm and community.

Dawson grew up visiting the Outer Banks and, like many, developed a lasting attachment to the area. Her experiences in Hatteras have inspired three novels, each exploring the nuances of island living within the framework of sweet romances.

Through her writing, Dawson aims to convey the realities of life on the island to residents, vacationers, and those yet to visit. "People who live here are very special people, and they appreciate Hatteras and the Outer Banks for what they can offer," Dawson said. "I want to make sure that people realize that we live lives just like everybody else does. It's real life, even though it's vacation paradise for a lot of people."

The author admits that her venture into writing was unexpected. She credits the outpouring of support from the Buxton community with encouraging her literary pursuits.

Locals are showing enthusiasm for Dawson's works, highlighting the community's appreciation for her authentic portrayal of island life.