Kill Devil Hills boater who left Oregon Inlet with dog found dead offshore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A Kill Devil Hills man who hadn’t been heard from since leaving the Oregon Inlet on his boat this week was found dead offshore Thursday, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Officials say Carlson Johnson III, 49, left the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center with his dog around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in a 17-foot Maycraft.

Later around 10 p.m., officials say they got a report that Johnson III had not returned.

Coast Guard aircrafts and a boat crew were deployed to search for Johnson III, with the North Carolina Marine Patrol helping with dock searches.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a Good Samaritan found an unresponsive person in the water roughly two miles offshore about four miles north of the inlet.

Officials tell News 3 the person, confirmed to be Johnson III, was found dead.

Johnson III’s dog and boat have not been located.