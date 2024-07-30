Man facing charges in connection to horse that was hit, killed in the Outer Banks

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. — A man whose vehicle hit and killed a horse on the beach in Currituck County is now facing charges, according to the county's sheriff's office.

Porter Williamson, a 57-year-old man from Chesapeake, was charged with RDO (resist, delay, obstruct) and put under a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office says.

The charge Williamson faces is in connection to a horse that was hit by a vehicle near milepost 20. The sheriff's office says the horse was hit by a UTV, and the person behind the wheel left the scene.

Watch previous coverage: Wild horse euthanized after being struck by vehicle

Wild horse euthanized after being struck by vehicle on beach in Corolla

After bystanders provided a description of the person driving the UTV, the sheriff's office identified Williamson as the owner. While towing the UTV, the sheriff's office says Williamson was noticed and started running away. However, deputies followed him and caught him, the sheriff's office says.

Rhonda Williamson was also charged with RDO and received a $5,000 bond for false information to law enforcement. The sheriff's office did not state the relationship between Rhonda and Porter Williamson.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the horse who died was a 10-year-old stallion named Bullwinkle.

Bullwinkle had significant skin trauma over the right side and back of his body, a broken right hind leg with fracture of the lower femur, left hind trauma and lateral destabilization of the hock with collateral ligament injuries, pendulous abdomen when standing and fluid in the abdomen, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said.

Bullwinkle was ultimately euthanized after the incident, the group said.