Wild horse euthanized after being struck by vehicle on beach in Corolla

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A wild horse was euthanized after being struck by a vehicle on a beach in Corolla, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, representatives from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said they received a 911 call reporting that a horse was struck.

The group said a visitor to the beach witnessed and reported the incident.

The horse that was hit was a 10-year-old stallion named Bullwinkle, the group said.

Bullwinkle reportedly sustained significant skin trauma over the right side and back of his body, a broken right hind leg with fracture of the lower femur, left hind trauma and lateral destabilization of the hock with collateral ligament injuries, pendulous abdomen when standing and fluid in the abdomen.

Bullwinkle was ultimately euthanized on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Bullwinkle was arrested, the group said.

For more information about the Corolla Wild Horse Fund visit their website.