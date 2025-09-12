Mother of teenager killed at Avalon Pier reacts to 2 more teenagers being charged

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Nicole Hassell, the mother who lost her 19-year-old son Zane Hughes to gun violence, says she wants more done. This week, police charged two other people in connection with the shooting and killing of Hughes at Avalon Pier in late July.

“It's a small victory, but it's still sad, because there's other children that are lost in this too," said Hassell.

That’s Hassell's reaction to the additional charges in the case at Avalon Pier where her son was shot and killed.

“Nobody should have to lose their child in any way, shape or form," said Hassell.

On Wednesday, 17-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were both charged as adults in connection with the shooting. Lindsey is charged with first-degree murder, and Rose is charged with aid and abet first-degree murder.

Sixteen-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and has since been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Court documents specifically claim that Rose assisted Hargis in committing the crime.

A few weeks ago, News 3 reported documents from May 2024 that allege that Hargis built a weapon using parts he bought online and a 3D printer. We’ve now confirmed through Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden that Hargis admitted to building the weapon, and the Kill Devil Hills Police Department has it.

Hassell has voiced concerns about more weapons like this being out in public. Cruden provided a response when News 3 asked if he had any worry about there being other guns like this in the Outer Banks community.

“Not at all. I have no information that anybody else was doing that other than him," said Cruden.

A weapon was recovered when Hargis was arrested the day of the shooting, but News 3 has not confirmed that it was the gun used in the shooting at Avalon Pier. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office have said previously they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Hassell disagrees.

"It took my son to be murdered to open the community's ears. What is it going to take to open their eyes?" Hassell said.

Cruden shared this about public safety in Dare County: “The person that had the gun that used violence is in custody. We arrested two more people that assisted him in that endeavor. So I don’t understand where she’s coming from. I don’t see the public safety hazard."

Hassell said she is going to continue to push for answers.

“Every day is a struggle. But my son wouldn't want me to lay down and die. He would want me to fight for him and fight for other people," said Hassell.