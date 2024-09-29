Multiple fatalities in plane crash at First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills: NPS

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — "Multiple fatalities" have been confirmed by authorities in a single-engine plane crash that was attempting to land at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

As the plane attempted to land around 5 p.m., according to bystanders, it crashed in a wooded area nearby and a fire caused the plane the burn, NPS said in a release.

The airport is closed until further notice and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

