NCDOT seeks public comment on future of south dock ferry terminal on Ocracoke

HATTERAS, N.C. — The future of the South Dock Ferry Terminal is in question, as the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to seek public input on potential changes.

Ocracoke is only accessible by air or sea, with most people taking a ferry over onto the island. So a possible change could greatly impact the Outer Banks island.

"The ferry is our road. It's our extension to Highway 12. So it's very, very important to us," said Paul Amburn, who has lived on Ocracoke for three years.

Watch related coverage: NC Senate's ferry toll in proposed budget met with strong opposition in OBX

N.C. Senator's ferry toll in proposed budget met with strong opposition in the Outer Banks

NCDOT's study focuses on the South Dock Ferry Terminal, which is where the majority of people arrive when the ferry drops them off from Hatteras Island.

"We've seen a lot of change that's taken place in that route, and there's been a lot of erosion. So we need to start the planning process for what the future is for access, said Jed Dixon, NCDOT Ferry Division director. "There's a portion of our stacking lanes where we queue traffic that has been encroached on, and we're no longer able to use that section. So, we have to have a workaround now with a temporary stacking situation there, so it's a concern for us."

NCDOT is asking the public to comment on four options:



Combating and stabilizing the erosion and NC 12 access at the current terminal.

Relocating the terminal to another location on the island, with one creating an entirely new terminal: Silver Lake Terminal Pamlico Sound Terminal Devil Shoals Terminal



Watch related coverage: Dare Early College welcomes first class in program's history

Dare Early College

A relocation would mean that the ferry commute times to and from Ocracoke on this route would be longer.

Some locals we spoke with worry about what a potential longer ferry commute would be like for medical emergencies, school activities and tourism.

“My honest opinion is three of them are probably a no go, and only one of them that I think is what will happen," said one local.

Watch related coverage: How international student workforce helps OBX businesses thrive in the summer

The importance of the international student workforce for one Outer Banks restaurant and its ties to workforce housing

NCDOT is taking public comment on the potential options until June 6, everything remains preliminary right now.

"We want to be able to listen to the public and get their feedback. It's really important. They're our customers. We want to make sure that we're meeting their needs. So hearing from them is extremely important," Dixon said.

Whichever option is chosen, NCDOT will still need funding and permits.

To voice your opinion on the options, head to NCDOT's website here.