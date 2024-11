DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Ocean overwash has closed all NC12 lanes on the north ends of Pea Island and Ocracoke Island, according to NCDOT.

On Pea Island, residents will see these closures between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Meanwhile, on Ocracoke, the lane closures are from the National Park Service Pony Pens to the Ferry Terminal.

Both road closures are expected to lift by 12 p.m.