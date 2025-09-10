Outer Banks businesses happy about another successful summer season

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — September is here, meaning another summer season in the Outer Banks has come and passed. Back in May, we talked to businesses and tourism leaders who weren't quite sure what the 2025 summer tourist season was going to look like.

"We weren't sure. I really wasn't sure in the spring what we were going to get into. People were a little hesitant, reservations were coming in a little slower," said Linda Sabadic, general manager of the Outer Banks Motor Lodge.

Sabadic had a feeling of uncertainty heading into the season when we spoke to her in May and now shares just how well the business did.

"I was pleasantly surprised. We were up this season, we had a great season." said Sabadic.

Sabadic told us in May that she was seeing reservations made for shorter periods of time than usual. She said that is what ended up happening, but the impact didn't leave its mark.

"I did see that this year, but it did not hurt the overall bottom line," said Sabadic.

A strong season also extended to the restaurant industry. We spoke to Harvey Hess, the owner/operator of Capt’n Franks, a staple in the Outer Banks.

"I think the Outer Banks is a different place than it used to be. I think the pie is the same, but it's cut so much thinner, so obviously there is a lot more options for eating and shopping and everything else, but all in all, I felt like we had a great summer," said Hess.

Something that also brings Hess and his team some comfort is that how they do each year isn’t entirely dependent on the summer season.

"I feel like now our shoulder seasons are busier, so you don't have to get so hung up on July, and you can make money and do things throughout the year," said Hess.

The current numbers we have on occupancy collections, like short term rentals, are from June and show a 10.64% percent drop from 2024. But for places like the Outer Banks Motor Lodge, Sabadic says they didn’t feel the pinch this year.

"Talking to everybody, the people that I've talked to in this industry here, everybody had a good season, so people are still coming to the Outer Banks. It's just good to see that the Outer Banks is still strong, and people want to come, and they're happy to come," said Sabadic.