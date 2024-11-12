Outer Banks community celebrates Veterans Day

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Veterans Day is a time to reflect and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. From Manteo to Southern Shores, town's in the Outer Banks held ceremonies to do just that.

“I think this is a time that we can take a step back and really acknowledge and respect our veterans for all that they do," said Kelly Molina, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

“Anyone that serves and deserves their day in the sun. They did their part for this United States," said Brian Kelly, a veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

“We want to honor those who stand up and volunteer and raise their right hand to serve and support and defend the Constitution of the United States," said Lt. General Anthony Hale, the current Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence in the U.S. Army.

The Outer Banks is a close knit community and the support for our nations veterans is clear.

“Can't tell you how many people come up to me in the supermarket when I have my hat on and they just say to me, 'thank you for your service. It means a lot to all of us," said Kelly.

"Knowing that we have the support of businesses, veteran service organizations, as well as the government here is really impressive," said Molina.

Veterans Day is always a time of celebration to those who have served, but also a reminder about the importance of celebrating our veterans not just today, but every day.

“There's a lot of times that we don't see the inner workings of everything that it makes in order to keep us safe, in order to defend our nation. In both peacetime and wartime, there are sacrifices being made," said Molina.

“I think we should all should wrap our arms around our veterans and make sure that they know that they're special to our country because, of course, they have helped protect our freedoms and our way of life," said Hale.

A daily reminder that our way of life has been paved by the men and women who served to help make it this way.