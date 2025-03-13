Southern Shores discussing future of fire department operations

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Times are changing and the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department wants to change with it. Hoping to make changes soon, before it has any impact on their future operations.

“The volunteers that we have are aging out. We're not able to recruit them," said Maylon White, speaking to me at Station 12 in Southern Shores Wednesday afternoon.

Maylon White has been a volunteer firefighter in Southern Shores for seven years.

“I was interested in doing some things to help the community, and found that this is one of the best ways you can help a community.”

For the department, like many nationwide in recent years, they are seeing fewer volunteers. A report shows their volunteer numbers have gone from 57 in 2018 to 29 in 2024. White shared that dedication of time is one factor, another, is a challenge unique to Coastal Communities.

“We used to be able to court younger people, in particularly people coming into the neighborhood, moving into communities, that's becoming harder to do in the Outer Banks, the housing has become a real challenge.”

Right now, the department is its own entity, operating on a contract with the town and has three paid positions. Discussions are underway about the department becoming a part of the Town of Southern Shores, and having a total of six full-time employees. Chief, Assistant Chief and Deputy Chief, and adding three more "company officer" positions to help with every day operations.

“We are bringing this up because declining in our volunteers means we have a very short bench, and we want everybody to know that, hey, we need to attack this problem now.”

A consultant recently presented and shared recommendations of the department being implemented into the town. Having the paid positions but also staying true to the department's volunteer based mission.

“Talking to the council members. They are very much concerned about this, and want to find a solution.”

A solution that the department knows will be vital in how they operate moving forward.

“When they dial 911, they expect somebody to respond, and that's been our responsibility. We take it seriously, and we are bringing this up because, hey, we see a time where we may not be able to do things as we have been doing them in the past.”

It’s not clear when a decision will be made, but the department has been happy with the town’s response in wanting to find a solution.