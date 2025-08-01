Suspect charged in deadly Avalon Fishing Pier shooting

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another during a shooting at the Avalon Fishing Pier on Thursday has been charged, according to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 16-year-old Henry Lee Hargis, who is being held at a juvenile detention facility in Greenville due to his age. He is being held without bond, according to court records.

Hargis is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Court records detailed that his next court date is set for August 12.

The shooting happened around 2:37 p.m. in the fishing pier's parking lot, Kill Devil Hills Asst. Police Chief Dana Harris shared during a press conference before police released the suspect's name.

First responders were at the scene four minutes after the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two people who were shot, police detailed. One person was pronounced dead, while another was medflighted to Norfolk due to serious injuries.

Full press conference: Police share information on how law enforcement found Avalon Pier shooting suspect

Harris said Hargis drove away, but law enforcement used descriptions from witnesses to identify the suspect.

He was taken into custody by the Southern Shores Police Department after a traffic stop at 3:19 p.m., police said.

The person who died was later identified by police as 19-year-old Zane Hughes.

Watch more: Bystanders recall running for cover during reported Avalon Pier shooting

Teen seriously hurt after getting shot at Avalon Fishing Pier, father says

Earlier Thursday, a father told News 3 his teenage son is the person who was seriously hurt in the shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot in the thigh, the father told our Outer Banks neighborhood news reporter Will Thomas. He says the teen was medflighted to Norfolk in critical condition.

The father shared that he and his family were visiting the Outer Banks from Pennsylvania. His son was fishing at the pier, like he had been doing all week.

Watch more: Father says his teen son is in critical condition after Avalon Fishing Pier shooting

Bystanders told News 3 they heard gunshots and ran for cover in the dunes.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department said they received help from multiple agencies, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office North Carolina Highway Patrol, Dare County EMS, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Police Department, Nags Head Police Department and Southern Shores Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation.