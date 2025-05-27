The Sanderling Resort's new signature restaurant opens its doors

DUCK, N.C. — For the first time in more than a decade, renovations have been completed at The Sanderling Resort. Renovations began last fall and were completed in April. That includes all 123 guest rooms, public spaces, new event spaces and a brand-new restaurant called "Theodosia."

“Seeing our guests come for the last few years and see what The Sanderling had become with the renovation, with the prior product that we had, it'll be really nice to see everyone see the new, fresh face," said Chase Brewer, director of operations for The Sanderling Resort.

"Theodosia" opened its doors just last week, led by renowned chef Vivian Howard, who grew up in Deep Run, North Carolina. Over the last 20 years, she's opened numerous restaurants, written two cookbooks and made a TV show called "A Chef's Life."

"I'm hoping to bring my perspective of coastal cuisine to the Outer Banks. Kind of an elevated dining experience with an incredible view, lots of seafood. I'm really excited to work with all the native species here," said Howard.

For Howard, it's not just about the food that she's serving—she's always loved storytelling through each dish.

“I did a lot of reading of community cookbooks and looked at the local culinary traditions of the Outer Banks, also the history of the Outer Banks. Every dish in our menu has purpose behind it—it has a story behind it, it has a person behind it, and that's really what I think will make this restaurant special," said Howard.

The restaurant is named after Theodosia Burr, the daughter of Vice President Aaron Burr who mysteriously disappeared at sea off the Outer Banks in the early 1800s. According to the Library of Congress, she was one of America’s first great women of learning and achievement.

"Theodosia is, I guess, kind of our spirit animal here, and we're carrying her spirit through the restaurant by celebrating other women in the Outer Banks. We have a whole photo wall leading to the bathrooms of noteworthy women in the Outer Banks," said Howard.

Howard is excited for this next chapter and being able to share what the restaurant has to offer with visitors and locals in the Outer Banks.