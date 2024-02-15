Welcome Eros! First Corolla foal born in 2024

COROLLA, N.C. — The first foal of 2024 has been born, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Welcome Eros!

Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The fund estimates that he was born about a week ago and says that both the mother and baby are in excellent condition.

The mother also had a filly in 2021.

If you see Eros, or any of the horses, remember to keep your distance.

It is important that the foals develop good habits and stress can cause all kinds of issues, like rejection and aggregation from the adults.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says that it is dangerous if a mare or stallion feel threatened because they could charge, trample, bite and/or kick.