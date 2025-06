COROLLA, N.C. — A young member of Corolla's wild horse herd was found dead Wednesday, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Donner, who was born in 2023, sustained injuries consistent with fighting another member of the herd, the organization said.

"While it is devastating to lose a healthy, young horse from the herd, this is what it means to be wild and free," the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a post to Facebook.