Pawing around at the Ghent Dog Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — This week, Kristy checked out the Ghent Dog Park located in Norfolk at 1310 Stockley Gardens.

This 0.61 acre fenced in dog park has toys and waste bags provided. There's plenty of space to run but no dog size separation.

In Your Community Check out the dog parks at the back of Chesapeake City Park Kristy Steward

This park is closed for six weeks in the spring and six weeks in the fall for grass maintenance as it tends to get very muddy in soggy stretches.

Kristy rates this dog park a 3 out of 5 paws.

Click the video player above for the full story.