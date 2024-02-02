Watch Now
Pawing around at the Ghent Dog Park in Norfolk

Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 18:33:24-05

NORFOLK, Va. — This week, Kristy checked out the Ghent Dog Park located in Norfolk at 1310 Stockley Gardens.

This 0.61 acre fenced in dog park has toys and waste bags provided. There's plenty of space to run but no dog size separation.

This park is closed for six weeks in the spring and six weeks in the fall for grass maintenance as it tends to get very muddy in soggy stretches.

Kristy rates this dog park a 3 out of 5 paws.

