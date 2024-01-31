Watch Now
1 adult hospitalized following early morning fire in Portsmouth

Posted at 8:02 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 08:04:18-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person was taken to the hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services.

Officials say they were made aware of the fire around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. When crews arrived, they say they saw heavy fire coming from a home in the 100 block of Gilmerton Ave.

Crews began attacking the fire and searched the home for residents. Fire Department personnel found and rescued an adult in the home, officials say. The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire was under control around 6:30 a.m.

It is unclear how the fire started. The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

