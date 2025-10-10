1 suspect at large, 2 in custody following shooting on Charleston Ave.: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One suspect is at large, and two are in custody following a shooting on Charleston Avenue that led to a police chase Thursday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say officers went to a local hospital in response to a call about a person who walked in with a gunshot wound.

At the hospital, police say officers learned that a man was shot by a passenger in a dark gray Jeep in the 1700 block of Charleston Ave.

Detectives found the car around 4:19 p.m., leading to a citywide police chase. The car crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman and a girl.

Police say they are looking for a third suspect in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.