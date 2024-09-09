Husband, wife charged in connection to deadly shooting on Wilcox Avenue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A husband and wife are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Wilcox Avenue that happened nearly four months ago, Portsmouth police say.

Keonte Whitfield, 25, is facing the following charges, police say: first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm in public places, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in or across a roadway.

Brittane Whitfield, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police say.

Keonte and Brittane Whitfield are married, police confirmed to News 3.

Watch previous coverage: Man killed in shooting on Wilcox Avenue in Portsmouth, police say

Man, 46, killed in shooting on Wilcox Avenue in Portsmouth Saturday, police say

The charges come after detectives investigated a shooting that happened on May 11, police say. That night, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Wilcox Avenue where they found a man who had been shot, according to police.

The man died from his injuries, police say. They later identified him as 46-year-old Antwain Terry.