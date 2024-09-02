3 charged with child neglect following teen shooting involving 'unsecured firearm' in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police obtained arrest warrants for child neglect for three adults in connection to a shooting—involving an unsecured firearm—that left a teen boy injured Sunday.

The warrants were obtained for Maurice Savage, Naomi Savage and Demetric Ralph, police say.

On Sunday around 1:45 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot by an unsecured firearm in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, police say. The shots hit the boy in his thigh and abdomen, police added.

The injured teen was taken to CHKD for urgent treatment, police say.

Police say it appears that before officers arrived, the adults and others tried to get rid of any other illegal firearms or paraphernalia in the home before they called 911.

"Such actions not only endanger lives but also impede our ability to conduct a thorough investigation," said Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins.

Police say people at the home told officers that a small child fired the weapon. However, police say they're unable to confirm that yet.

Chief Jenkins released a statement sharing his frustration regarding the shooting, describing it as "shocking," "appalling" and "completely preventable." He said the incident highlights the importance of responsible gun ownership and preventing kids from accessing firearms.

"This level of negligence is unacceptable, and it is crucial that as a community, we come together to prevent such tragedies from happening again," said Chief Jenkins.

It's unclear how the injured teen is doing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.