69-year-old man reported missing from Peach Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A search is underway for a man reported missing out of Portsmouth Saturday night.

Portsmouth Police and Virginia State Police said Thomas Thompson, 69, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 2000 block of Peach Street.

Authorities say he is 5'8", weighs 160 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a red, yellow and white plaid shirt with jeans.

According to law enforcement, Thompson suffers from a cognitive health disorder.

Anyone who knows Thompson's whereabouts should call police right away.